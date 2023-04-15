WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

For as long as Drake’s been famous, it’s been easy to roast him– whether it be his sing-songy raps, dance moves, or his lover boy ways.

But steadily for over a decade, the Toronto native has been criticized for how he dresses, often with corny quotes emblazoned on his shirts.

Just recently, he was joked on for his “Previous Engagements” chain is encrusted with 42 engagement ring diamonds, representing each time he’s felt the urge to propose but decided not to. He was also clowned when he donned a heart-shaped part into his head in support of his Certified Lover Boy album.

His latest onstage attire that’s getting him the side-eye treatment online is what appears to be a black leather baseball jersey with the words “Hard Feelings Harder D-ck” stitched onto the body.

Social media immediately commented on Drake rocking the NSFW shirt; one tweeted, “i imagine he was giggling very excitedly when he was hand-embroidering this with thimbles on all his fingers and bows in his corn rows.”

Another took aim at Drake’s perceived lack of maturing, tweeting, “Drake is the prime example of a celebrity who’s maturity peaks at the age they got famous.”

Drizzy’s fashion choices clearly didn’t scare off Nike, who gave the entertainer his own sublabel called NOCTA, a rare achievement for the swoosh with someone who’s not an athlete.

Established in 2020, the brand is inspired by Drake’s creative juices that began to flow as dusk falls and his need to create a wearable collection.

“I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal,” explained Drake in the press release. “NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Drake’s vulgar attire below.

Drake Rocks NSFW “Hard Feelings Harder D-ck” Shirt, Twitter Roasts Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com