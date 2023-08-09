Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart

Introducing True Legend Harris-Dupart!

Da Brat and Jesseca “Da Real BB Judy” Dupart are the cutest. The power couple recently welcomed a new addition to their family and now they’re giving us a glimpse at their baby boy. Da Brat, who gave birth on July 7, collaborated with Judy to share an image of their one-month-old son True Legend Harris-Dupart on social media. In the professional image, True is holding a mini mic and boombox while napping on a red backdrop.

Da Brat and Judy got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on February 22, 2022 in front of friends, family, and WE tv cameras. The newlyweds went on to try to have a child through the fertility process, but Jesseca, who has two children from a previous relationship, suffered medical complications that left her with blood clots in her lungs.

“I was hospitalized with blood clots,” Dupart shared in an interview with Tamron Hall. “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together.”

Despite being diagnosed with fibroid tumors, Da Brat was able to get pregnant. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” the legendary rapper revealed in an interview with People. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Da Brat suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, but the couple didn’t give up their dreams of a big blended family. She got pregnant again via sperm donor and soon, the rap star was announcing her bundle of joy to the world.

The couple made headlines when they revealed they chose a white sperm donor during their fertility process. “The donor can’t have the same traits. Otherwise, you can risk the baby having certain diseases…she has about four or five different ones [traits]. And once she put those in, the pool went from thousands to hundreds and maybe one black person.”

Da Brat and Judy may have ruffled some feathers but they raised awareness around the lack of Black sperm donors. Brat and Judy gave us a glimpse into the birth of True with cute Instagram clips like this one of Da Brat, questioning where the maternity nurse took her child.

Or this clip of Jesseca surprising the new mama with flowers.

Da Brat and Jesseca created an Instagram account for True where they share pictures and videos of his luxurious lifestyle. Keep scrolling to see more of True’s lavish life.

Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com