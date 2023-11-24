Listen Live
Cyber Monday: 12 Beauty And Lifestyle Deals You Need To Shop ASAP

Published on November 24, 2023

Dosso Beauty's Rice Water Braid Spray

Source: Courtesy of Dosso Beauty / Courtesy of Dosso Beauty

Would you believe me if I told you that 2023 is almost in the history books? It’s a bit crazy to wrap our minds around such an intriguing year coming to an end, but here we are. That said, Turkey Day is less than a week away, and one of the biggest shopping days is nearly upon us — Cyber Monday.

After getting your fix on Thanksgiving, online retailers are coming in major clutch to help us spend our coins — sans the damage to our wallets. While Cyber Monday is home to breakout deals in the appliance and electronics departments, the shopping fest is also home to a myriad of beauty and lifestyle deals. Not to mention, some brands are starting the party early with deals running through Black Friday to mid-December. In other words, more savings are on the horizon.

That said, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts. If you’re on the hunt for luxury aromatherapy finds to jazz up your space, we have a Black-owned brand that’ll suit your needs. For folks looking to bless friends and family with new makeup offerings, there are countless brands to choose from. If haircare is a top priority, prepare to get your mane in order.

If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill. It’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, stretch your fingers, grab your trusty plastic, and prepare to immerse yourself in the wonders of our 12 favorite Cyber Monday deals.

Happy Shopping and, of course, Happy Holidays!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

Cyber Monday: 12 Beauty And Lifestyle Deals You Need To Shop ASAP  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lip Lab The Holidays — Lip Gloss Inspired By You

Lip Lab The Holidays — Lip Gloss Inspired By You Source:Courtesy of Lip Lab

The Lip Lab has a plethora of goodies up for grabs — pre-made and customizable options — to elevate your lip makeup game. Customers can enjoy 15% off on gift cards from Nov. 27 to Dec. 25. 

2. Dosso Beauty’s Whipped Shea Butter

Dosso Beauty's Whipped Shea Butter Source:Courtesy of Dosso Beauty

You can never go wrong with stocking up on goodies from Dosso Beauty. The brand offers an array of haircare, skincare, grooming, and styling tools needed to get your beauty game right from head to toe. Some standout products from the brand include the Whipped Shea Butter, Rice Water Braid Spray, and the beloved Pre-Stretched Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair.  Customers will enjoy 40% off sitewide on Nov.27.

3. SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser Source:Courtesy of SkinMedica

SkinMedica is known for its pricey yet effective skincare products. Thankfully, Cyber Monday is coming in handy for folks looking to score their favorites with a 20% off sitewide discount from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4. Secure your glow!

4. MY-SECRET SCENT Luxury Reed Diffuser

MY-SECRET SCENT Luxury Reed Diffuser Source:Courtesy of MY-SECRET SCENT

Elegance meets luxury courtesy of the aromatherapy brand My-Secret Scent. The lifestyle brand offers an array of body oils, candles, diffusers, fragrances, and more, all formulated to add some TLC to your everyday routine. Enjoy 30% off sitewide with code:c FRIDAY from Nov. 24 through December 2023. 

5. Conair InfinitiPro Digital Curling Iron

Conair InfinitiPro Digital Curling Iron Source:Courtesy of Target

Step up your heat-styling game with the help of Conair. From Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, the brand is offering 30% off on select products at Target, including InfinitiPRO by Conair Curl Secret, InfinitiPRO by Conair DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer, InfinitiPRO by Conair Digital Curling Iron, InfinitiPRO by Conair QuadAir Flat Iron Conair Curl Collective Coily Scalp Care Hair Brush. 

6. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Metals

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Metals Source:Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty is a must-have for every makeup collection. The self-taught makeup artist turned beauty guru is the brains behind some cult-favorite beauty products ranging from the Colorfix Metals to the Blurring Balm Powder. Now, fans can enjoy 30% off from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28. Plus, shoppers who spend $200 will unlock 40% off.

7. Mario Badescu FACIAL SPRAY WITH ALOE, HERBS AND ROSEWATER

Mario Badescu FACIAL SPRAY WITH ALOE, HERBS AND ROSEWATER Source:Courtesy of Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu is a heavy hitter in the skincare space. The brand offers a plethora of beauty essentials that have become staples in the collections of celebrities and everyday people. From Nov. 22 to 28, the brand offers 30% off sitewide.

8. Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter Source:Courtesy of Naturium
If you’re an avid viewer of TikTok’s #SkinTok feed, you know that Naturium is a frequent feature. Skincare lovers have praised the brand’s Multi-Oil Body Wash and Salicylic Acid Body Wash for upgrading their shower routines. As a result, the products have been flying off the shelves, and this Cyber Monday will be no different. The brand offers 25% off sitewide with code CYBER2023 and a free BHA for every $100 purchase. 

9. KVD Beauty Shade + Light Refillable Face Contour Palette

KVD Beauty Shade + Light Refillable Face Contour Palette Source:Courtesy of KVD Beauty

Calling all makeup lovers! From Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, KVD Beauty is offering beauty lovers 30% off sitewide (excludes markdowns and bundles) and 50% off  the Full Sleeve Mascara, GBGH Mascara, GA Liq Foundation, EHLL, Lip Liners + 6 GWPs on $75+ (Mini TPL, Mini EHLL, Mini Tattoo, toiletry bag, mirror, and scarf). As for Cyber Monday, shoppers will enjoy 30% off sitewide (excludes markdowns and bundles) + 50% off GA Balm, GA Liq Foundation, EHLL, Lip Liners + 6 GWPs on $75+ (Mini TPL, Mini EHLL, Mini Tattoo, toiletry bag, mirror, and scarf).

10. Ghost Pharmacy Cocoon Replenishing Ceramide Rich Cream

Ghost Pharmacy Cocoon Replenishing Ceramide Rich Cream Source:Courtesy of Ghost Pharmacy

Interested in the clean beauty wave? Ghost Pharmacy is the perfect place to start; The brand is giving shoppers 25% off with code BF25 now through Nov. 27.

 

11. THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face Cleanser

THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face Cleanser Source:Amazon

Cruelty-free and sustainable skincare brand Thayers is also participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza via Amazon, with a cool 25% off of various essentials, including Blemish Clearing Facial Toner,  Hydrating Milky TonerLavender Facial TonerCoconut Water Facial TonerCucumber Facial TonerUnscented Facial Toner, and the Original Facial Toner.

12. Rucker Roots

Rucker Roots Source:Rucker Roots

Folks who are always on the hunt for more black-owned brands will be pleased with Rucker Roots. The brand’s roster includes a mix of haircare, grooming, and styling essentials for men and women. On Cyber Monday, folks can enjoy an additional 10% off with code: CYBER10.

