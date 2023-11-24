Cyber Monday: 12 Beauty And Lifestyle Deals You Need To Shop ASAP

Would you believe me if I told you that 2023 is almost in the history books? It’s a bit crazy to wrap our minds around such an intriguing year coming to an end, but here we are. That said, Turkey Day is less than a week away, and one of the biggest shopping days is nearly upon us — Cyber Monday.

After getting your fix on Thanksgiving, online retailers are coming in major clutch to help us spend our coins — sans the damage to our wallets. While Cyber Monday is home to breakout deals in the appliance and electronics departments, the shopping fest is also home to a myriad of beauty and lifestyle deals. Not to mention, some brands are starting the party early with deals running through Black Friday to mid-December. In other words, more savings are on the horizon.

That said, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts. If you’re on the hunt for luxury aromatherapy finds to jazz up your space, we have a Black-owned brand that’ll suit your needs. For folks looking to bless friends and family with new makeup offerings, there are countless brands to choose from. If haircare is a top priority, prepare to get your mane in order.

If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill. It’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, stretch your fingers, grab your trusty plastic, and prepare to immerse yourself in the wonders of our 12 favorite Cyber Monday deals.

Happy Shopping and, of course, Happy Holidays!