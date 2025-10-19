Colts Stifle the Bolts in LA 38-24

INGLEWOOD, CA–The Indianapolis Colts started fast and then cruised to a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor spearheaded the Colts attack by scoring three rushing touchdowns while also amassing 94 yards on 16 carries. He also caught three passes for 38 yards.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception, and he was only sacked one time.

Alec Pierce led the Colts in receiving with 98 yards on five receptions. His longest catch of the day went for 48 yards. Tyler Warren (four receptions for 69 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr (seven receptions for 58 yards) each caught one touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Colts ended up with four tackles for loss and three sacks. Grover Stewart and Nick Cross each intercepted a pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In the loss, Herbert ended up with a career high in passing yards with 420 while also throwing for three touchdowns. He completed 37 of 55 passes.

The Chargers’ rushing attack was held to 54 yards total. Oronde Gadsden II led the Chargers in receiving with 164 yards on seven catches and a touchdown. Keenan Allen also had 119 yards and a touchdown with 11 catches.

The Colts are 6-1 and have the best record in the AFC. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose Monday night, then the Colts will stand alone with the best record in the entire NFL.

The next opponent for the Colts is the 1-6 Tennessee Titans on October 26 at 4:25 pm. You’ll be able to hear that game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan along with 97.1 Hank FM.

1. Jonathan Taylor running in one of his three touchdowns Source:Getty 2. Daniel Jones celebrates after one of his team’s touchdowns Source:Getty 3. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen Celebrates with Alec Pierce Source:Getty