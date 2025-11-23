Colts Offense Falls Flat, Chiefs Win 23-20 in Overtime

KANSAS CITY, MO.–The Kansas City Chiefs overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in overtime 23-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

After settling for a 23-yard field goal by Michael Badgley, the Colts offense could not get a first down. They went three-and-out on the next four consecutive drives in overtime in regulation.

The Chiefs went on an 11 play, 56-yard scoring drive that took 5:09 off the clock. Kareem Hunt scored a two-yard rushing touchdown and then Rashee Rice caught a pass in the end zone from Patrick Mahomes to secure the two-point conversion.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Chiefs went 87 yards in 15 plays that took 4:43 off the clock. Harrison Butker’s 25-yard field goal sent the game into overtime.

The Colts were derailed on their first offensive possession of overtime after winning the toss and deciding to get the ball first. They couldn’t pick up a first down.

The Chiefs went 81 yards in 12 plays that took 5:56 off the clock. Harrison Butker made a 27-yard field goal to win the game.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

In total, the Chiefs had the ball for 42:35 and the Colts possessed the ball for 25:28.

Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt had 20 tackles and two tackles for loss.

With the loss, the Colts are 8-3 on the year while the Chiefs improved to 6-5.

