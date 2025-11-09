Listen Live
Close
Local

Colts Get Overtime Win Over Atlanta in Berlin 31-25

Published on November 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

BERLIN, Germany–The Indianapolis Colts improved to 8-2 on the year Sunday with a 31-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor propelled the Colts to victory with 244 yards rushing on 32 carries with three touchdowns. His game-winning touchdown in overtime was an eight yard scamper to the end zone. His other two were from one yard out and 83 yards.

Tyler Warren was the Colts leading pass catcher with 99 yards on eight receptions. Alec Pierce caught four receptions for 84 yards with a touchdown.

Zaire Franklin led the Colts with 10 tackles on defense with a sack and two tackles for loss.

The Colts offense finished with 519 total yards on offense even with the offensive line giving up seven sacks.

After Taylor had his 83-yard rushing touchdown to put the Colts ahead 22-17, the Falcons came right back with a 9-play, 71 yard drive that lasted 4:18. Tyler Allgeier rushed it in from one yard away. Then they got the two-point conversion on a throw from Michael Penix to Drake London (6 receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown).

Colts kicker Michael Badgley made a 44-yard field goal to tie the game at 25-25. The Falcons came up empty on their drive in overtime and the Colts scored on Taylor’s third rushing touchdown in overtime to give the Colts the win.

The Colts have a bye week next week. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on November 23.

 

Colts Get Overtime Win Over Atlanta in Berlin 31-25 was originally published on wibc.com

1. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Scores the Game Winner

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Scores the Game Winner Source:Getty

2. New Colt Sauce Gardner Enjoys His Time with Camryn Bynum

New Colt Sauce Gardner Enjoys His Time with Camryn Bynum Source:Getty

3. Jaylon Jones interacts with teammate Laquon Treadwell

Jaylon Jones interacts with teammate Laquon Treadwell Source:Getty
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

An empty classroom in the school
20 Items
All News

Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close