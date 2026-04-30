Listen Live
Close
Music

Jay-Z Music: Insights from the Greatest Songwriters

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT’s 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Published on April 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

REFORM Alliance Casino Night event
Source: Shareif Ziyadat / REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT’s 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

The New York Times has released a list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters, with JAY-Z, Young Thug, and Kendrick Lamar among the top names. JAY-Z’s evolution as a stylist and storyteller is highlighted, with his album “4:44” praised for its candid exploration of personal struggles. Young Thug is recognized for his unconventional approach to song construction, while Kendrick Lamar’s ability to blend genres is commended. Other artists on the list include OutKast, Missy Elliott, and Babyface, though some fans expressed disappointment over the absence of Drake and other notable names. Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/992309-jay-z-missy-elliott-kendrick-lamar-rappers-best-living-songwriters

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
George Clinton
Music  |  JC

Music Legend George Clinton Praises Kendrick Lamar for His Songwriting and Lyricism

50 Cent & Jay-Z
Music  |  JC

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT’s 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

23 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Erika Kirk Cries “Whiteface” Over Druski Skit. Internet Can't Get Past Her Outfit

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Flex Excellence: Michael And Kijafa Vick’s Daughter London Extravagantly Exudes Senior Prom Glam With This Dazzling Dress

Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Comedian Going Viral For Her Story About Key & Peele And Their Wives

11 Items
Actors  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ving Rhames Back Home Recovering & "Cracking Jokes" After Collapsing In Restaurant

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion For Not Setting The Record Straight Amid Affair Allegations

19 Items
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

The Kid Mero Begs Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion To "Take Us Out The Group Chat"

14 Items
Celebrity News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

‘A Public Health Threat’ — Ray J Claims He’s Slept With 12,500 Women Sparking Uproar: 14 Scathing Reactions

“A Night With Runway” For "The Devil Wears Prada 2" - Photocall
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

Meryl Streep Reveals How She Doubled Her Salary for The Devil Wears Prada

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close