Source: Shareif Ziyadat / REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT’s 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

The New York Times has released a list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters, with JAY-Z, Young Thug, and Kendrick Lamar among the top names. JAY-Z’s evolution as a stylist and storyteller is highlighted, with his album “4:44” praised for its candid exploration of personal struggles. Young Thug is recognized for his unconventional approach to song construction, while Kendrick Lamar’s ability to blend genres is commended. Other artists on the list include OutKast, Missy Elliott, and Babyface, though some fans expressed disappointment over the absence of Drake and other notable names. Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/992309-jay-z-missy-elliott-kendrick-lamar-rappers-best-living-songwriters