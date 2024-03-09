Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have just acquired former first-round wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos.

The Browns reportedly sent a 5th and 6th-round pick to the Vikings for the wideout.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Cleveland made a run for Jeudy at the trade deadline last season.

This trade provides a solid option at WR2 for Cleveland, who struggled in that role last season. Cleveland undoubtedly hopes this acquisition will help bring starting quarterback Deshaun Watson back to form.

Jeudy had 54 receptions for 758 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023.

