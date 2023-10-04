Celebrate National Taco Day With These Triangle Favorites!

Normally we would reserve our taco consumption for Tuesdays, but in this case, we’re making an exception!

October 4 is National Taco Day in the States. Of course, there are plenty of deals around from the likes of Taco Bell, On The Border, and more. However, considering that we’re one of the Food Truck capitals of America, how about we take a look as some of our local taco spots?

Of course, North Carolina’s Latinx/Hispanic community is ever present in the Triangle, making a mark on our culinary landscape. Here are some of our favorites, with some help from the News & Observer and Eater Carolinas.

