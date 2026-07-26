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Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The win carries added significance given Kvapil's longtime relationship with JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has worked closely with the young driver throughout his development.

Published on July 25, 2026
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NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change
Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil captured his first career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win Saturday at the Pennzoil 250, taking the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kvapil started the 100-lap race in second position and led 23 laps en route to the milestone victory, kissing the bricks in celebration alongside his crew afterward.

The win carries added significance given Kvapil’s longtime relationship with JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has worked closely with the young driver throughout his development.

Justin Allgaier finished second, while Ross Chastain rounded out the podium in third after leading a race-high 31 laps the most of any driver in the field. Sheldon Creed started from the pole position but was unable to convert the front-row start into a win.

RELATED | Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

Kvapil’s victory marks a breakthrough moment in his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career and adds another milestone to JR Motorsports’ résumé on the historic 2.5-mile oval. The win comes as Kvapil continues to build momentum in a season that has positioned him as one of the series’ rising talents, and it further cements Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s reputation as a proving ground for breakthrough performances across NASCAR’s national touring series.

The result adds to what has already been an eventful Brickyard weekend at IMS, with NASCAR’s national series in town ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series Brickyard 400.

Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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