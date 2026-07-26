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50 Cent Suggests He Could Sell Out Yankee Stadium

50 Cent Suggests He Could Sell Out Yankee Stadium Like Jay-Z: ‘Google Me’

Published on July 26, 2026
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50 Cent Suggests He Could Sell Out Yankee Stadium Like Jay-Z: ‘Google Me’

J-Hood questioned whether 50 Cent could sell out Yankee Stadium three nights in a row like Jay-Z, prompting a response from the rapper. 50 Cent flexed his success, citing his last tour as the third highest-grossing hip-hop run. The exchange between the two rappers was influenced by Jay-Z’s recent historic three-night stint at Yankee Stadium. The debate adds context given the history between J-Hood and 50 Cent, with Hood previously signed to The LOX’s D-Block Records. Jay-Z’s recent sold-out shows celebrated the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, drawing record crowds. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/50-cent-suggests-could-sell-000229538.html

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