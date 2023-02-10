WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about Yung Miami and Saucy Santana, they are going to keep us laughing.

Their hilarious Instagram lives together gave us some of the duo’s best moments together and honestly, we can’t help but stan.

From Santana’s “Uh Caresha please!” to Miami’s “Ion like that,” we have so many phrases that were birthed from these candid moments between two friends.

Below are some of our fav moments from the two.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Which IG live moment was your favorite? Let us know!

RELATED: Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration

RELATED: I’ll Be Pissing You: ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends & Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Yung Miami Admitting She Enjoys Golden Showers

RELATED: Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin

The post Caresha Please: Yung Miami & Saucy Santana’s Funniest Instagram Live Moments appeared first on 92 Q.

Caresha Please: Yung Miami & Saucy Santana’s Funniest Instagram Live Moments was originally published on 92q.com