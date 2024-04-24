Listen Live
Local

B Swift’s Guys Guide

Published on April 24, 2024

BSwift Guy's Guide to help the city of Indianapolis

B Swift’s Guys Guide is a captivating new show centered around the troubled happenings in Indianapolis that deeply resonate with the youth and adults of the city. Featuring a diverse array of guests, the show aims to foster meaningful conversations, provide insightful answers, and offer impactful resolutions to pertinent issues in the community.

What sets this show apart is its commitment to highlighting key messages that viewers can take away and apply in their lives. Audience participation is key, as the show welcomes suggestions, input, and even invites viewers to join in.

The primary goal of B Swift’s Guys Guide is to empower and uplift the community, starting from teenagers to young adults. Expect a wealth of inspiring content that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting, positive impact on individuals to strive for a greater goodo.

Join us on this exciting journey of growth and empowerment!

Listen to the episodes in audio or video form below.

B Swift’s Guys Guide  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. B Swift’s Guys Guide | Making A Difference In The Indianapolis Community | Episode 1

