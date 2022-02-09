HomeCelebrity News

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

Azealia Banks has never been one to mince her words, and her latest missive proves that her gift of gab isn’t solely nestled in her formidable rapping ability. The New York rapper took swipes at Ye aka Kanye West after the Chicago superstar went after Kim Kardashian and their daughter, North West, prompting Banks to label Ye an “abusive psychopath.”

This past weekend, Banks took to Instagram and shared a fiery message for Ye via her Stories feed. In the post, Banks aims her anger towards Ye over him admonishing Kardashian and their 8-year-old daughter North over the child owning a social media account.

“This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion sh*t, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she’s some sort of criminal,” Banks began, referencing the time when Ye tearfully expressed his thoughts on abortion and the like while on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

She continued with, “Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f*cking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

Surprisingly enough, many on Twitter took Banks’ side in this argument despite her past infractions and controversial statements. Others even reluctantly gave her props for the message.

After Ye’s initial digs at his daughter and wife went wide, he eventually scrubbed his Instagram page by removing the posts addressing his family. It isn’t known if Ye and Kardashian worked out their differences, but it’s clear that the rift between the couple is deeper than reported.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

