Essence Festival is all about beauty and style, and our favorite celebrities are giving us both! From Issa Rae to Chloe Bailey, the stars are out, and their looks are popping!

You can’t have Essence Fest without hot fashions. This is a weekend of Black culture, and that means slaying is in order. The who’s who of Black Hollywood is in the building, and of course they are rocking some jazzy threads. Color has been the fashion theme of the festival this year, and the celebs got the memo. Check out how your favorite actresses, personalities, and musical stars fashionably worked these Essence Festival streets.

Ashanti, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey And More Bring The Style To Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com