HomeBasketball

The Answer Turns 46: Classic Clips From Basketball’s Favorite Bad Boy Allen Iverson [VIDEO]

Posted 22 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2001 NBA Finals: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

On and off the court, Allen Iverson’s mark on sports in popular culture cannot be denied. His tattoos, jewelry and fashion brought an unmistakable Hip-Hop feel to the game; his scoring ability and iconic handles were truly a sight to behold.

Young NBA fans – a few whom would become pro-ballers themselves – imitated The Iverson Crossover. His Reebok shoe was a hot commodity upon its 1996 debut, and is still enjoyed by sneakerheads today via rereleases and online retailers.

In 2016, Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And he deserves it: 11 All-Star selections, four scoring champion titles, one league MVP trophy and the unwavering respect of his most accomplished peers.

One of the most captivating players to ever hit the scene, today we celebrate Allen Iverson’s contribution to the game and look back at some of the wildest, coolest and most memorable moments from his 17-year NBA career.

The Answer Turns 46: Classic Clips From Basketball’s Favorite Bad Boy Allen Iverson [VIDEO]  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Iverson Crosses Up Jordan

2. A.I. scores 48 points and famously steps over Tyronn Lue

3. Kobe vs Iverson Trash Talk (2001 NBA Finals)

4. The Infamous “Practice” Speech

5. Iverson and Dywane Wade Break Down After Kobe Bryant Tribute

6. Iverson Named 2001 MVP

7. Iverson Vs Shaq

8. Allen Iverson Fights with Dennis Rodman

9. Iverson’s Greatest Plays with the Philadelphia 76ers

10. AI’s Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

Latest
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 2 hours ago
06.08.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 6 hours ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 19 hours ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
 19 hours ago
06.08.21
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]
 20 hours ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post
 22 hours ago
06.08.21
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 2 days ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Photos
Close