As the seasons change, so do our manicures. Most people trade in their usual summer neons for more fall friendly hues that align with the pumpkin spice, golden leaves season. While I’m not too happy about the cooler months, I am excited to indulge in the latest trends to help make the transition seamless.
When it comes to nail inspiration, stars like Lizzo, Beyonce, and Kerry Washington keep me informed of what’s trending. Recently Lizzo was spied with golden tips with the word “shhhh” written on her middle finger. The look, although simple, made me want to grab an oversized sweater in preparation for the vibrant autumn hues that await us.
There are key nail trends that should be on your radar this fall. If you’re looking for a few idea to help transition your bright, bold manicures to something that fits the autumn palette, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 5 ideas to take with you on your next visit to your nail technician.
5 Nail Trends You Should Try This Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Golden Tips
With Lizzo’s golden tips in mind, I opted for a more abstract interpretation. Gold is the perfect transitional hue into the fall season. Keep it simple by doing a simple French tip, or exaggerate the look by adding a shape. Earlier this year, Beyonce sported a similar manicure with a golden finish. The look is clean, classy and full of personality.
2. Chrome
Style blogger Derria swapped out her colorful summer nails for something with a bit more depth. Her matte black and chrome gold nails are absolutely ready for the apple-picking season. We will see loads of chrome looks this fall. From metallics to iridescence, the sparkly eye-catchy look will give your nails all the drama it needs to survive the season.
3. Ombre
My favorite nail trend out right now is ombre nails. Whether it’s a gradient from black to white, beige to brown, or yellow to red, the subtle change in color offer a big style change in a minimal way. Ombre is cool and all, but adding a matte finish takes this manicure to the next level. If you’re feeling extra festive, have your nail tech play with both matte and glossy finishes.
4. Matte Abstracts and Graphics
Matte nails already provide a crisp finish, but they’re elevated when a cool abstract or graphic design is at the foundation. Different prints on each finger might seem random, but once completed it’ll give your nails a fun, cohesive look. Atlanta-based nail technician Tahara, broke up the medley of prints with a gold accent nail.
5. Animal Print
Thanks to Ivy Park, you can expect to see lots of cow print nails this fall. This season, we’re bringing all animals to nail sketching table. From tiger stripes to brown and white cow spots, you can have the zoo represented on your fingers. For instance, writer and style blogger Joce Blake introduced her self-proclaimed ghetto nails during NYFW.