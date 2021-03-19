Ladies, it’s almost ‘wear less and go out more’ season! As we slowly transition to warmer weather and days with more sunlight, we should also plan for protective styles to carry us through those bottomless mimosa brunches. During the spring and summer seasons, I’m more inclined to trade in my curly fro for box braids or crochet twists.

Our favorite celebs have been stepping out with their protective styles and I must admit, some of them have me wanting to run to the stylist chair ASAP. Some artists opt for a braided lacefront wig, while others fully commit to timely install of box braids or faux locs.

If you’re in need of some hair inspiration for your next protective style, take a look at these 5 celebrity approved hairdos to get you ready for the spring and summer seasons.

5 Celebrity Approved Protective Styles To Get You Right This Spring And Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com