HomeArts & Entertainment

19 Curvy Girl Influencers To Support Beyond National Curves Day!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The curvy girl revolution will be televised. Long gone are the days when curvy women hid their curves in shapeless clothing and dark colors in an attempt to meet society’s standards; it is a new day.

Plus-size influencers like Kelly Augustine, Chastity Valentine, Gabi Fresh, Ty Alexander and even myself helped pushed the movement further by offering women and girls a (life)style guide. This guide not only showed women and girls how to pop style and keep it cute, but it also helped many understand that being bold and unapologetic in a big body was only as problematic as they allowed it to be. Yeah, society says big isn’t beautiful and that it doesn’t deserve to be on full display, but the truth is that is a whole lie and now that plus-size women know that; it’s up and it’s stuck.

Young curvy girls like Lizzo are unphased by society’s archaic beauty standards. Rihanna said it best, “society don’t want you to live your best life when you thick” and many of us felt that because for years we brought into society’s limited perceptions of how your body should be. Millennial curvy girls are ushering in the next level of inclusion by being featured by brands like Savage Fenty, Nike, and other brands that aren’t solely Plus-size specific. They can be seen all over Beyonce’s internet on major networks like BET. Yes, these girls are moving and shaking with what their mama gives them.

Oh and, just in case you need receipts I brought them, check out these dope curvy leaders of the new school who serve all cake, no crumbs! Happy National Curves Day!

19 Curvy Girl Influencers To Support Beyond National Curves Day!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Gess Pugh

Age: 29

Current Location: New York City

Favorite thing about myself: My adaptability and warm disposition. I also love my smile. 

 

2. Nessa

Current Location: Atlanta
Age: 31

Favorite thing about myself: My smile and ability to emphasize anything.

3. Chante Burkett

Current Location: Florida

Age: 34

My hustle! I have a welcoming smile and I love my legs but my. hustle has taken my so many places. 

4. Kristine

Current location: Los Angeles

Age: 34 

Favorite thing about myself: My drive & passion are my absolute favorite things about me.

5. Raven

Current Location: Houston Texas
Age: 31

Favorite thing about myself: I like that I have a lot of self-respect. You don’t love me? You want to leave me? I’ll hold the f%^king door open. I don’t plead. I don’t chase people. I don’t beg anyone to stay. I’ve learned it the hard way. For me, nothing is more important than my SELF RESPECT.

6. Jessica

Current Location: Atlanta “ATL Hoe” Ga
Age: 29
My favorite thing about me: My optimistic (everything will work out) attitude. People tend to give the problem more energy than they give their ability to solve the problem. 

7. Devorah

Current Location: Atlanta, Ga
Age: 33
Favorite thing about myself: My ability to make anything work. I rarely every see defeat.

8. Triena

Current location: Atlanta, GA
Age: 33
My favorite thing about myself: My God-fidence, my god-given confidence! I have always been comfortable in the skin that I’m in and I display it proudly with hopes that it inspires other curvy women to do the same.

9. Essie

Current location: Brooklyn
Age: 35
Favorite thing about myself: I love my laugh: It’s loud and annoying but infectious.It is damn near impossible not to laugh if you’re near me when I’m laughing.

10. Jess

Current Location: Phoenix, AZ
Age:28
My favorite thing about myself: I absolutely love all of my curves; lips, hips, all of them.

11. Wondrea

Current location: Atlanta, Ga
Age: 31
Favorite thing about yourself: My personality! I am a people person, my energy is nearly always high because I want others to feel good. 

12. Alexus

Current location: Atlanta, Ga

Age: 27
My favorite thing about myself: my smile is my favorite part of my body! I take pride and confidence in my GAP. Because it’s my signature and it sets me apart from everyone else.

13. Kenni

Current Location: Atlanta, Ga
Age: 30
Favorite thing about myself: I can make friends anywhere (personality). I never meet strangers or find myself uncomfortable around new people. 

14. Kala

Current location: New York City
Age: 30
Favorite thing about myself: I love that I am able to always show up unapologetically as myself and be my authentic self!

15. Meshia

Current location: Atlanta,Georgia
Age: 24
My favorite thing about myself: My personality! I’ve grown from being such a shy person to the life of the party and  I am very proud of that. 

16. Dani

Current location: Atlanta
Age: 34
Favorite thing about myself: Physically, I love big muscular legs that never went away from my cheerleading days. Mentally, my body confidence that I’ve finally found in my 30s.

17. BQ

Baltimore
urrent Location: Baltimore

Age: 30
My optimistic outlook on life and my ability to turn my problems into possibilities.

Physical ( my eyes and smile )
Wasn’t sure if that’s what you wanted lol

18. Joey

Current location: Atlanta
Age: 29
Favorite thing about myself: My creativity whether it’s makeup, painting, or decorating I surprise myself every time. I love when those creative juices begin to flow. 

Latest

Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

 12 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Too Short’s Apology For His Biracial Fetish Speaks To His Low Level Of Self-Awareness

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

The North Face Launches First-Ever Digital Archive Celebrating 55 Years Of Exploration, The RZA Included

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Netflix Acquires The Rights To ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime Series, Live-Action Version Coming Soon

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Keyshawn Johnson Calls Jon Gruden A “Fraud” & “Used Car Salesman”

 18 hours ago
01.01.70
22 items

A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

 19 hours ago
01.01.70
23 items

Twitter Red Flag 🚩 Trend Goes Viral: Bad Dating Warning Signs!

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Jazmine Sullivan Comes To Lizzo’s Defense Amid The Backlash On Her Dancehall Dress For Cardi B’s Party

 19 hours ago
10.09.57
10 items

LaVar Ball Unveils Big Baller Brand’s $695 “Luxury Lifestyle” Sneaker, Twitter Spots The Jig Immediately

 21 hours ago
09.14.57
Photos
Close