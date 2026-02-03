R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

Get ready for a smooth, soulful night of music, wine, and great vibes at R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition hosted by WTLC 106.7 in partnership with Prime 47 Indy’s Steakhouse.

Join us for an intimate after work experience where R&B meets fine dining in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Sip on curated wine selections, enjoy delicious small bites, and vibe out to the perfect soundtrack for your midweek wind down.

🎤 Hosted by Karen Vaughn

Whether you’re coming with your special someone, your friends, or just treating yourself, this Valentine’s Edition of R&B After Hours is the perfect way to relax, connect, and enjoy the sounds you love.

Space is limited so arrive early and get ready to Wine, Dine, and Vibe.