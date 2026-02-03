Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

Get ready for a smooth, soulful night of music, wine, and great vibes at R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition hosted by WTLC 106.7 in partnership with Prime 47 Indy’s Steakhouse.

Add to Calendar

Wine Dine
  • Date/time: Feb 11, 5:30pm to 7:30pm

R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

Get ready for a smooth, soulful night of music, wine, and great vibes at R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition hosted by WTLC 106.7 in partnership with Prime 47 Indy’s Steakhouse.

Join us for an intimate after work experience where R&B meets fine dining in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Sip on curated wine selections, enjoy delicious small bites, and vibe out to the perfect soundtrack for your midweek wind down.

🎤 Hosted by Karen Vaughn

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

Whether you’re coming with your special someone, your friends, or just treating yourself, this Valentine’s Edition of R&B After Hours is the perfect way to relax, connect, and enjoy the sounds you love.

Space is limited so arrive early and get ready to Wine, Dine, and Vibe.

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close