Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Don’t miss Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration Music Festival outdoor concert this year!

Featuring: Johnny Gill, Lalah Hathaway, Morris Day & The Time, Atlantic Starr, and Karyn White

Date: June 28th

Location: IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.

Tickets: start at $10, with premium seating available.

CLICK HERE for your ultimate guide for IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

Join us for a party under the stars with a purpose – proceeds support IBE youth programs and scholarships!

Get your tickets below!

*No fees if you use the get tickets box below*