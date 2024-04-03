Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

- Date/time: Jun 28, 6:00pm
- Venue: IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium
Don’t miss Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration Music Festival outdoor concert this year!
Featuring: Johnny Gill, Lalah Hathaway, Morris Day & The Time, Atlantic Starr, and Karyn White
Date: June 28th
Location: IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.
Tickets: start at $10, with premium seating available.
CLICK HERE for your ultimate guide for IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!
Join us for a party under the stars with a purpose – proceeds support IBE youth programs and scholarships!
Get your tickets below!
*No fees if you use the get tickets box below*
