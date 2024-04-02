Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

The hottest event of the summer – Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration has been announce for June 28th and there is so changes we want to make you aware of!

This year, we’re bringing the heat with a jam-packed lineup that’s gonna have you vibin’ all summer long.

Date & Location

Now, let’s talk dates ’cause you don’t wanna miss this. Usually Summer Celebration is in July but this year we’re kickin’ things off on Friday, June 28th, at the Indiana University Indianapolis Track and Soccer Stadium on New York Street. Picture yourself basking in the summer sun, surrounded by good music and even better vibes during Juneteenth!

Some quick details

✅ Tickets start at $10 for five acts

✅ Bring your own coolers

✅ Downtown

✅ Parking is $5 or $10

✅ Bleacher seats

✅ Food trucks no concession stands

✅ You can bring in your own food

✅ Party with a purpose

🚫 Glass

🚫 Bottles

🚫 Large Umbrellas

🚫 Grills

🚫 Tents

🚫 Weapons

Costs

One of the biggest topics of this years IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival is that it is no longer a free event and is now a ticketed event. Trust us it’s worth it to keep this going for us by us. General tickets start at $10 with other packages like gold packages and platinum packages that will be available for better seating and personal sections. Listen to Amp Harris to get more information below:

Artists

And speaking of music, you know we got some heavy hitters. IBE has pulled together some serious talent for you, and for the first time in History the Concert will have 5 performers.

We’re talkin’ about chart-toppers, legends, and up-and-comers all together.

There’s smooth R&B to hip-hop and there’s somethin’ for everyone at the Summer Celebration. So who can you expect to see?

We got Johnny Gile, Morris day, Lalah Hathaway, Atlantic Star, Karyn White and… well, let’s just say there will be a few more surprises up our sleeves, but trust me, you won’t be disappointed!

Safety

One of the main focus points for this year IBE Summer Celebration is keeping everyone safe and building an atmosphere for families to enjoy for the next 50 years. Listen to Alice Watson, CEO & President of Indiana Black Expo talk on that.

More Weekend Celebration

The Summer Celebration party doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, June 29th, we’re keepin’ the vibes goin’ with the Indiana Black Expo conference at the Indiana Convention Center. It’s gonna be a day filled with empowerment, education, and inspiration as we come together to celebrate our community and pave the way for a brighter future. Trust me, you won’t wanna miss out on this!

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to make some memories that’ll last a lifetime at the Summer Celebration!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3rd. You will be able to get tickets on wtlcfm.com, Summercelebration.net and Ticketmaster. There will be no fees on summercelebration.net. Don’t sleep on it – snag ’em before they’re gone!

And remember, stay tuned to 106.7 WTLC for all the latest updates, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks leading up to the big day. It’s gonna be one for the books, fam – see you there!

Keep it locked in and stay blessed!