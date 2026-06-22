IBE All White Affair Returns to Indianapolis During Summer Celebration Weekend

Get ready for one of the biggest parties of the summer.

The Indiana Black Expo All White Affair returns on Saturday, July 18, taking over the 500 Ballroom inside the Indiana Convention Center for a night of music, culture, and celebration during Summer Celebration 2026.

More than 2,000 attendees are expected to gather dressed in their best all-white attire for an unforgettable evening featuring live performances from hip-hop legend Scarface and R&B icon Montell Jordan, along with a special guest performer.

The All White Affair has become one of the signature events of Summer Celebration weekend, bringing together professionals, community leaders, music lovers, and partygoers from across the country for a night of entertainment and networking.