Defend the Vote Rally & A. Philip Randolph's Legacy
What We Need to Know: Defend the Vote Rally & A. Philip Randolph’s Legacy
- Runoff elections in Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma will impact local and national politics.
- March on Washington 2026 calls for protecting voting rights, continuing the fight for justice.
- National Military Monument's digital tribute celebrates Black service members' sacrifices throughout history.
Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know the daily briefing that keeps our community sharp, aware, and ready. From the ballot box to the labor halls of history, this morning’s rundown carries stories that speak directly to our community’s power, past and present. Here’s what you need to know.
Southern Runoff Races Head to the Polls
Voters across the South are shaping the political landscape as three key runoff races take center stage. In Georgia, Democrats Marcy Scott and Everton Blair are competing to fill the seat of the late Congressman David Scott, who happens to be Marcy’s father. Down in South Carolina, Republicans Darlene Graham and Ralph Norman are facing off for the Senate nomination. And in Oklahoma, Democrats Nikhila Jasmine Thomas and Jim Priest are battling for their party’s Senate nod. Whoever wins that primary, though, will have a steep climb come November against Republican Kevin Hearn. Every vote in these races matters.
March on Washington 2026 Returns to the Lincoln Memorial
Civil rights leaders and labor organizations are gathering at the Lincoln Memorial this Friday for the “Defend the Vote” March and Rally. Convened by the National Action Network and co-chaired by Reverend Al Sharpton alongside the King family, the event marks the 63rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 speech. More than a commemoration, it’s a call to protect the freedoms so many fought and bled to secure. The message is clear: the fight for the ballot continues.
National Military Monument Extends Its Tribute
Because of an overwhelming public response, USAA and the National Park Service have extended the digital flag installation at the Lincoln Memorial by 10 weeks. The National Military Monument will now remain on display through Veterans Day, November 12, carrying visitors through Patriot Day on 9/11 as well. The interactive tribute honors the names of more than 41 million American service members, spanning from the Revolutionary War to the present day. It’s a moving reminder of the countless Black men and women who have served this nation with courage.
Know Your History: A. Philip Randolph’s Legacy
On this day, August 25, 1925, labor organizer A. Philip Randolph founded the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters during a historic gathering in Harlem. The organization waged a 12-year struggle against corporate giant George Pullman, ultimately securing the first national Black labor union contract. That victory became a cornerstone of both the American labor movement and the civil rights activism that followed. Randolph proved that organized, united voices could move even the most powerful institutions — a lesson that still holds true today.
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What We Need to Know: Defend the Vote Rally & A. Philip Randolph’s Legacy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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