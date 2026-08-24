‘The Five Heartbeats’ Actor Michael Wright Dead At 70

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Actor Michael Wright, who played Eddie King, Jr. in the beloved 1991 movie The Five Heartbeats, has died.

The actor was diagnosed with Marchiafava- Bignami disease, a rare degenerative neurological condition, in 2015, per NBC News. He died surrounded by his family at UCI Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Susan Wright, in a statement, who shared that he was a father and grandfather.

“It is with profound sadness and an unimaginable heaviness in my heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Michael Wright,” she said.

“Many knew and loved him through The Five Heartbeats, The Wanderers, V, The Principal, Streamers, and the many other characters he brought to life throughout his remarkable career,” she added. “His talent, presence, and contributions to film and television will live on, but to those of us who loved him personally, he was so much more than the roles the world knew him for.”

Wright thanked her husband’s fans for their support and asked for privacy as funeral arrangements were made.

While he amassed over 50 credits in an acting career going back to 1979, the actor was best known for playing King in the movie directed by Robert Townsend, who co-wrote it with Keenan Ivory Wayans.

It starred Townsend, Harry Lennix, Leon Robinson, John Canada Terrell, and Tico Wells as a ’60s doo-wop group who find fame, fortune, and turmoil. In the movie, King struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, ultimately forcing him out of the group.

The movie received mixed reviews when it was released on March 29, 1991. But the advent of VHS helped it become a popular movie in the Black community, given the redemption arc of the characters and the passionate performances, including Wright’s.

The Five Heartbeats celebrated its 35th anniversary in March.

On his social media platforms, Townsend wrote, “Tears, tears and more tears… flowing as I write this. Michael was a “Pure Artist”, a rare force of nature, who loved acting immensely, committed to his craft. He is the only actor that I’ve ever worked with that, I asked if I could have a copy of their script. In rehearsal for the Heartbeats, I glanced at his script, it was filled with detailed notes, every beat of the performance was meticulously thought out like a skilled surgeon .

He said he “Scored it“, like he had learned from his legendary acting teacher, Lee Strasberg.I truly loved Michael deeply, but he was the one who challenged me on set, made me step my game up,by asking harder questions, really helping me to shape the film into the classic that it has become. Susan, Michael’s wife is trying to figure out the arrangements, it’s been a lot on her and the family,so please keep them in your prayers at this time.And thank you to all of the fans showing love to Michael on social media, you are truly helping to lift his family up and me…”

Wright was born in New York City on April 30, 1956. His mother, Alberta, owned the popular New York City restaurant Jezebel that was a frequent gathering place for Black celebrities. He met Townsend there in the ’80s, and a connection his mother made led to him becoming a student of the famed acting teacher Lee Strasberg.

“I couldn’t do anything else quite honestly, Wright told Sheen Magazine in 2021. “I was a huge admirer of certain acting styles and actually pursued a venue to acquire my craft that was in line with the kind of acting I aspired to do. I was quite conflicted in my late teen years as to what I wanted to do.

He added, “I would go back and forth as to whether I wanted to write poetry, or to dance, or whatever. But then, it occurred to me that I could do a lot of those things. I could paint my painting through my poetry, or play a musical instrument, or with being a thespian. It all sort of crystalized for me when I was actively pursuing avenues of study.”

Wright first started acting on stage and then made his movie debut with The Wanderers in 1979.

In the 80s, he starred on the TV series V and the related mini-series V: The Battle. He also appeared on several TV shows including Miami Vice, Nash Bridges, and New York Undercover and in the movies The Principal, Sugar Hill, Money Talks, Streamers and Point Blank. In the early aughts, Wright spent two seasons on the HBO series Oz as Omar White, a lifer with a drug addiction.

In 1983, he and the cast of Streamers were honored as an ensemble with a Best Acting award at the Venice Film Festival.

Robinson remembered Wright in a social media post.

“We made History together, we were honored together, you made your mark and for that you will be remembered, my friend. Michael Wright RIP🙏🏾.”

Troy Beyer, who played King Jr.’s girlfriend Baby Doll in The Five Heartbeats, posted, “Rest in Power King, Michael. #michaelwright684 What I loved most about you was your unbridled passion for passion. You will forever be remembered. Love Always, Your Baby Doll.”

Wright’s last credits were in the TV series Black Lightning and in the movie Dope King. He told Sheen he had no regrets about his life or career.

“I’ve done everything I have wanted to do. I’ve been everywhere; I speak five different languages. I have seen the world; I love my experiences.”

Wright is survived by Susan Wright, his daughter Manon, and his grandchild, Yoko. He also shared three stepchildren with his wife.

See social media celebrating his life below.