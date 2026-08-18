Water quality issues that can quietly disrupt commercial operations
Business water safety cannot be discounted. Some ways industrial water contamination can affect businesses are that mineral buildup damages equipment, corrosion affects plumbing systems, microbial contamination creates serious concerns, and more.
Water is an important resource for commercial operations, but no one actually thinks about its importance until it’s missing in action. Businesses may rely on water for manufacturing, cleaning, cooling, food preparation, sanitation, landscaping, or employee facilities.
When water quality is degraded, this can affect many pieces of the operation adversely, resulting in dropped productivity and reduced sales. The impact of poor water quality may go unnoticed for a little while, but it will soon wreak havoc on your commercial operations.
Mineral Buildup Can Damage Equipment
Hard water contains elevated levels of minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Over time, these minerals can accumulate inside:
- Pipes
- Boilers
- Water heaters
- Cooling systems
- Other equipment
Scale buildup can reduce efficiency, restrict water flow, and increase maintenance requirements. For businesses that depend heavily on water-based equipment, gradual mineral accumulation can become an expensive operational issue.
Corrosion Can Affect Plumbing Systems
Water chemistry can also contribute to corrosion. Certain conditions may cause pipes, fixtures, and equipment components to deteriorate over time. Corrosion can lead to:
- Leaks
- Discoloration
- Reduced water pressure
- Premature replacement of infrastructure
Because corrosion can develop internally, businesses may not notice a problem until damage has already occurred.
Microbial Contamination Can Create Serious Concerns
Some water quality problems involve microorganisms.
Depending on the source, system, and intended use, bacteria and other microorganisms can create health and operational concerns. Commercial facilities may need appropriate monitoring and maintenance practices, especially with:
- Complex plumbing systems
- Storage tanks
- Cooling systems
- Specialized water uses
If contamination is suspected, businesses should follow applicable public health and regulatory guidance and consult qualified water professionals.
Also, inform the public and your employees as soon as possible that there might be microbial contamination, so they can protect themselves. You don’t want this getting out and negative publicity ruining your business because you kept things quiet.
Water Quality Can Affect Products
For certain businesses, water is part of the production process.
Food and beverage manufacturers, restaurants, laundries, laboratories, pharmaceutical facilities, and other operations may depend on water that meets specific quality requirements. Changes in mineral content, chemical composition, or microbial conditions can potentially affect:
- Products
- Cleaning processes
- Production consistency
Maintaining appropriate water quality through commercial water treatment can therefore be part of maintaining quality control. Consider water filtration services in St. Louis to get your water quality up to commercial water standards.
Business Water Safety Starts With Proper Checks and Balances
Don’t ignore water quality in your commercial operation. It can be the difference between a great product that your customer loves and a business that goes bust because of contamination and microbes.
Industrial water contamination can be happening right under your nose without you being aware of it. Ensure you have someone who keeps a check on your water quality at all times.
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