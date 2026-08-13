The Universe Picked Its Favorites — 4 Zodiac Signs Poised For Luck, Love And Abundance On Aug. 13

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August is already proving to be a powerful month for personal growth, and on Aug. 13, four zodiac signs could find themselves in an especially lucky position. According to YourTango astrologer Aria Gmitter, the cosmic energy on Thursday favors Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn, and Cancer, bringing opportunities for greater abundance, progress, and even a few unexpected wins.

The Moon moves from fiery Leo into practical Virgo, shifting the energy from dreaming big to actually doing something about those dreams. The change encourages us to get grounded, make a plan, and put in the work.

In other words, wanting something isn’t enough. The stars may open the door, but you still have to walk through it. Here’s what Aug. 13 has in store for the four zodiac signs attracting the biggest dose of luck and abundance.

1. Virgo

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When the Moon enters your sign, Virgo, the spotlight turns directly toward you.

This is a powerful moment for redefining who you are, what you want, and what authenticity looks like in your life. After the recent solar eclipse helped shake loose outdated ways of thinking, Aug. 13 can feel like the moment when you finally begin moving forward, noted Gmitter.

Opportunities to do things your way may start appearing, and that’s where your luck comes in.

Rather than following everyone else’s expectations, you’re being encouraged to trust your own judgment. The more comfortable you become making decisions based on your intuition and logic, the more clearly you can see where new opportunities for abundance are waiting.

Your biggest win? Realizing you don’t have to follow the crowd to get where you’re going.

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