Listen Live
Close
Trending
What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home Read Full Story →
Sports

Alleged Million Dollar NFL Scammer Found Dead In Pool

Mohamed Coulibaly, the alleged architect of a scheme that reportedly cost NFL players $1 million through fraudulent Shopify investments, has been found dead.

Published on August 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marviano Cosmetics Spring Mixer
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

An investigation has been launched after an alleged mastermind behind a million-dollar NFL scheme has been found dead.

According to ABC, a man named Mohamed Coulibaly was found dead in a swimming pool of a home in Harrison Township, New Jersey.

His body was discovered when officers were doing a welfare check after concerned family members alerted authorities that they were worried about his well-being.

His death comes just weeks after Barron’s investigation into his allegedly foul business practices. He reportedly took advantage of NFL players by convincing them to invest money in Shopify businesses. The deal was they’d recoup their money from the e-commerce sites plus make profits. However, the successful profits he was showing off were allegedly fake. 

“The athletes and other investors would buy into these e-commerce shops that seemed to be doing really good business based on the sales logs that they were able to review,” said Jacob Adelman of Barron’s Magazine. “But we were able to determine that those transactions were manually input by somebody with access to the backend of these stores. And the purpose of this was to make these athletes think that they had these successful investments in these shops.”

At least three NFL players collectively lost about a million dollars after going into business with Coulibaly, including former New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, who trusted him because he was pretty close with his friends. Crowder reportedly lost all of his savings he’d invested, around $500,000.

“I don’t want anybody else to get involved in anything like this, and whoever has got involved, I just want to come together and make it right,” Crowder said.

Prior to his death, Coulibaly wasn’t charged with any crime and told Barron’s that he wasn’t running a scam, and it was instead just a misunderstanding.

See social media’s reaction to the alleged scam below.

Alleged Million Dollar NFL Scammer Found Dead In Pool was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
Trending

Trending

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
2 Items
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

D23: ‘X-Men’ Cast Announced, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ & ‘VisionQuest’ Get New Trailers

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
16:35
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

‘I’m Back’: 15 Athletes Who Came Out Of Retirement

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close