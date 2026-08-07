'Young Man, I Will Kick Your A– OUT!' — Black Singer's Genius 'YMCA' Clapback Dragging A White Heckler Is Pure Comedy Gold

Janelle Walker, a singer and pianist, who goes by the stage name Janelle Write, went viral after sharing a video in 2025 that showed her expertly shutting down a white disruptive audience member while performing the Village People’s classic “YMCA.” Nearly a year later, after the clip was reposted by LeaveBlackPeopleAlone.TV on Aug. 1, 2026, the video is once again making the rounds online, and viewers say its message remains just as relevant: stop harassing Black women.

Janelle Walker shuts down a white heckler with hilarious “YMCA” remix: What happened?

Originally posted to Walker’s social media page on Sept. 23, 2025, the now-viral clip captures the performer trying to do her job while an apparently intoxicated white man repeatedly invades her personal space during a live performance.

As Walker launched into the opening lyrics, singing, “Young man, there’s no need to feel down,” the man reached over and touched her keyboard. Without missing a beat, she instantly rewrote the lyrics on the spot, warning him through song: “Young man, I will kick your a– out…”

The crowd laughed, but the interruption didn’t end there.

A short time later, the man approached Walker again, this time from behind. Somehow sensing he was hovering over her, she continued playing without even turning around, singing another improvised warning: “Don’t f–k with me, bro…”

Even after another patron attempted to pull the man away, he continued lingering around the performer. Clearly fed up, Walker delivered one final lyrical takedown while never stopping her performance.

“Stay there, and I’m sure you will find many ways to have a good time — Don’t f–king touch me — It’s fun to stay at the YMCA, Y— Get the f–k out of my face.”

The clip quickly sparked thousands of reactions, with many viewers questioning why no one working at the venue stepped in before the situation escalated.

“Why no one at the bar helped tho,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another commenter pointed out what they viewed as a troubling double standard, writing, “You see how nobody took action to remove him from the space? Everyone was just overlooking the disrespect. Had she swung on him, they woulda been focused on that, but not him disrespecting and provoking her. Everyone had eyes on her, so you know they saw him… But yet, they woulda been all over her, saying she shouldn’t have responded that way. She went too far… Blah blah blah.”