Listen Live
Close
Trending
What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home Read Full Story →
Music

JAŸ-Z Drops Verse On Beyoncé's 'Morning Dew (Donk)' & Fans Weigh In

JAŸ-Z Drops First New Verse In Years On Beyoncé’s ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ & Fans Weigh In

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Beyoncé released the remix to her latest cut "Morning Dew" which featured some guest vocals from her hubby, Hova.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two performers on stage, a man in a Yankees baseball cap and a woman in a black and white striped jumpsuit, singing and dancing under a large video screen.
Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

For years now, JAŸ-Z and Beyoncé have established themselves as music artists who basically never collaborate with anyone outside their happy marriage, but when they finally do, best believe 9 times out of 10 it’s going to be with each other.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Beyoncé released the remix to her latest cut “Morning Dew” which featured some guest vocals from her hubby, Hova who spit his first new verse on a record in years. Standing tall next to his beloved boo on the track next, Hova reminded us how easy he can get his point across when it comes to naysayers be simply spitting bars like “You n*ggas tweet alot/all you do is tweet/Poppin’ on the pods, but you ain’t doing sh*t/We just making love/we just getting rich/Y’all keep doing that, we’ll keep doing this/I caught a f*ck n*gga hatin’ on my wrist/I caught a hoe n*gga hatin’ on my b*tch…”

Y’all already know people are going to take issue with Jay calling Bey his “b-tch” but real Hip-Hoppers know the science.

The new verse comes after Jay began to make his rap rounds with his now-famous freestyle at the Roots picnic earlier this summer and, of course, his three-day concert at Yankee Stadium. Needless to say, fans suspect the man to drop a new full-length album at some point in the near future.

Check out Beyoncé and JAŸ-Z get back on the track once again below and see how social media is feeling about the remix below.

JAŸ-Z Drops First New Verse In Years On Beyoncé’s ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ & Fans Weigh In was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
Trending

Trending

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
2 Items
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

D23: ‘X-Men’ Cast Announced, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ & ‘VisionQuest’ Get New Trailers

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
16:35
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

‘I’m Back’: 15 Athletes Who Came Out Of Retirement

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close