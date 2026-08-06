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‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunite For Tracee Ellis Ross' Broadway Debut

'There Through Thick And Thin!' — The 'Girlfriends' Cast Reunited For Tracee Ellis Ross' Broadway Debut And It Feels Like The Ending We Never Got

The former castmates, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, and Ross, reunited in New York City finally giving 'Girlfriends' fans the series finale we never received...and are still waiting for FYI.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Four women posing together, smiling and embracing in a dimly lit setting with wooden paneling.
L–R: Golden Brooks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White. Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @misspersiawhite / Photo by: Emilio Madrid

Nearly 20 years later, the lyrics to the theme song for Girlfriends, one of the culture’s most beloved comedies, still ring true as the TV show’s leading ladies reunited for Tracee Ellis Ross’ Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing at New York City’s Hudson Theatre on July 16.

The former castmates, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, and Ross, gathered for the special occasion with more of Black Hollywood’s finest also in the house, including Gabrielle Union, Sherri Sheppard, and Jocelyn Bioh.

Following the performance, White shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage on her Instagram where she gushed over her former co-star’s “epic” and “mind blowing performance,” writing, “I feel so blessed to have experienced this with my lovely Girlfriends and some beautiful faces, I haven’t seen for years.”

RELATED CONTENT: On Her Mama — Regina Hall Talks ‘Scary Movie,’ Her Famous Friendships, Riding For Black Women & Staying Fine At 55 [Exclusive]

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Her Broadway Debut In "Every Brilliant Thing"
Tracee Ellis Ross interacts with the audience during the curtain call as she makes her Broadway debut in “Every Brilliant Thing” at The Hudson Theatre on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Ross will headline the one-person play through August 9 after succeeding our other favorite fictional Olivia, Mariska Hargitay in the production.

Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of someone who is trying to help a parent struggling with depression while also compiling a list of reasons to live. The interactive stage show also incorporates audience participation so that each performance is unique and unlike any other.

Before taking on the role, Macmillan believed Ross would be the perfect choice for the production, praising the black-ish actress for her wit and ability to connect with audiences. It’s that same relatebilty that made fans fall in love with her as the hopelessly romantic, anal retentive, but always hilarious character Joan Clayton on Mara Brock Akil’s acclaimed TV show.

HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s
UPN’s ‘Girlfriends,’ a comedy about four single women that has been called the Black ‘Sex In The City.’ Rehearsing a scene are (L–R) Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Golden Brooks on the paramount studios set. (Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The reunion of all four women gave Girlfriends fans a curtain call of sorts as the show, which aired for eight seasons from 2000 through 2008, was abruptly cancelled without a series finale. (FYI, yes, we still want a conclusion, but will gladly take a modern-day reboot.)

Before Issa in Insecure and Camille and crew in Harlem, but following in footsteps already pathed by the ladies of Living Single, Girlfriends represented the kind of Black female friendship we all wish for in real life, so it’s comforting to know that Joan, Toni, Mya, and Lynn truly are “there through thick and thin.”

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'There Through Thick And Thin!' — The 'Girlfriends' Cast Reunited For Tracee Ellis Ross' Broadway Debut And It Feels Like The Ending We Never Got was originally published on madamenoire.com

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