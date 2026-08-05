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Caden Curry Ready to Compete for His Hometown Colts | Interview

"I know there's something behind it. It's all God's blessing, and I've got to make the most of it."

Published on August 5, 2026
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NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Caden Curry Ready to Compete for His Hometown Colts

Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end Caden Curry joined The Ride With JMV from Westfield, and the Zionsville product is still soaking in the reality of playing for the team he grew up watching.

The draft-day moment remains a blur. When Curry saw the 317 area code light up his phone, he first thought it was a prank.

“It all sank in at the same time,” he said. “I blacked out for about three minutes.” Landing with his hometown team makes it even sweeter. “I know there’s something behind it. It’s all God’s blessing, and I’ve got to make the most of it.”

His rookie approach is simple: stay urgent and stay coachable.

“In the NFL, they’re not looking for patience. You’ve got to earn your spot every single day,” Curry said. “Be a sponge, soak it all up, and don’t make the same mistake twice.”

That competitive edge runs deep. As the youngest of his brothers, Curry earned his stripes in backyard battles.

“They gave me the beatdown,” he said, crediting his parents and his faith for the drive to keep grinding.

He also praised Zionsville coach Eric Moore, who steered him from baseball to football. “He showed me the light and taught me how to be a man.”

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Curry’s viral Big Ten Championship hit on Fernando Mendoza still follows him. It was in the game plan, but he checked on Mendoza during the game and later saw him at the combine. “He’s a great player. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

At camp, local fans keep reminding him of high school clashes—proof, Curry says, that Indiana football keeps rising at every level.

Listen to the full interview below.

Caden Curry Ready to Compete for His Hometown Colts | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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