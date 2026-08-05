Listen Live
Close
Sports

Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Searc...

Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food | Interview

"The last time I checked, what we do on Sundays is run, we hit, we tackle, we get off blocks," he said. "Football starts when the pads come on."

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo joined the Fan Morning Show live from training camp in Westfield after the team’s first day in full pads, and his message reflected a defense ready to prove itself.

For Anarumo, the real evaluation begins now.

“The last time I checked, what we do on Sundays is run, we hit, we tackle, we get off blocks,” he said. “Football starts when the pads come on.”

https://omny.fm/shows/the-fan-morning-show/colts-dc-lou-anarumo-joins-us-to-talk-camp-italian-restaurants

He praised veteran Cam Bynum for handling the defensive communication.

“He’s got a good command of the defense,” Anarumo said. “If we can take something off one of the younger guys to let them play faster, we’ll do it.”

His coaching philosophy stays consistent for everyone. “As I always say from my favorite movie, it’s never personal, it’s just business,” he said. That standard applies across the board. “Whether you’re Sauce Gardner, DeForest Buckner or an undrafted rookie, you’re all going to get coached the same.”

Anarumo is high on his cornerback trio of Gardner, Charvarius Ward and Justin Waller. “You’ve got two guys who’ve played at the highest level, and I have high hopes for Justin,” he said. He’s especially excited about Gardner embracing leadership in year two.

Losing Buckner last season stung. “You’re talking about a generational inside pass rusher,” Anarumo said. “In the biggest moments, he’s going to make those plays. When you don’t have him, it takes that away from you.” He also likes what he sees from returning linebacker CJ Allen, calling him “super intentional, a tireless worker.”

Away from the field, Anarumo shared his Staten Island Italian roots, insisting great food starts with the sauce—or as his grandmother called it, the gravy. “If that’s not good, you don’t have a chance.”

Listen to the full interview below.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-fan-morning-show/colts-dc-lou-anarumo-joins-us-to-talk-camp-italian-restaurants

Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
News  |  Joe Jurado

Millions Of People Have Lost SNAP Benefits Due To Trump Overhaul

Comments
Local  |  Staff

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Comments
18 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Can’t Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals

Comments
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

Venus and Serena Williams to Reunite for Doubles at Cincinnati Open

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Hit by a Vehicle in Lawrence

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Responds to 3 Shootings Monday Night, Including 1 Fatal

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Vehicle Break-Ins at University of Evansville

Comments
News  |  Weso

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

Comments
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Fair Game? A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Design Collab Due To DM Screenshot

Comments
Exclusive

Exclusive

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Cam Bynum Steps Into a Leadership Role at Colts Camp | Interview

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close