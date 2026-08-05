Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food | Interview

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Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo joined the Fan Morning Show live from training camp in Westfield after the team’s first day in full pads, and his message reflected a defense ready to prove itself.

For Anarumo, the real evaluation begins now.

“The last time I checked, what we do on Sundays is run, we hit, we tackle, we get off blocks,” he said. “Football starts when the pads come on.”

He praised veteran Cam Bynum for handling the defensive communication.

“He’s got a good command of the defense,” Anarumo said. “If we can take something off one of the younger guys to let them play faster, we’ll do it.”

His coaching philosophy stays consistent for everyone. “As I always say from my favorite movie, it’s never personal, it’s just business,” he said. That standard applies across the board. “Whether you’re Sauce Gardner, DeForest Buckner or an undrafted rookie, you’re all going to get coached the same.”

Anarumo is high on his cornerback trio of Gardner, Charvarius Ward and Justin Waller. “You’ve got two guys who’ve played at the highest level, and I have high hopes for Justin,” he said. He’s especially excited about Gardner embracing leadership in year two.

Losing Buckner last season stung. “You’re talking about a generational inside pass rusher,” Anarumo said. “In the biggest moments, he’s going to make those plays. When you don’t have him, it takes that away from you.” He also likes what he sees from returning linebacker CJ Allen, calling him “super intentional, a tireless worker.”

Away from the field, Anarumo shared his Staten Island Italian roots, insisting great food starts with the sauce—or as his grandmother called it, the gravy. “If that’s not good, you don’t have a chance.”

Listen to the full interview below.

Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com