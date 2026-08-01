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Blade’ (2019-2026) Is Officially Dead, So Now What?

Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali was highly anticipated. However, the project never got off the ground despite Ali’s readiness. Ali confirmed in a recent interview that he has moved on from Blade. He believes the film is fully dead. Furthermore, he expressed that if Marvel wanted to do the movie, they would have done it. Now he has to move on. The fate of Blade seems sealed. Ali stated, “We’re not doing the movie,” and suggested that further questions should be directed to Marvel Studios. Source: https://gizmodo.com/mahershala-ali-has-moved-on-from-blade-2000793458