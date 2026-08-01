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Marlon Wayans Says Spanking Kids Turns Your ‘Potential Best Friend’ into Your Enemy

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is speaking out against spanking children, arguing that it damages trust and communication between parents and kids. Reflecting on his own childhood experiences, Wayans believes there are more effective ways to teach discipline without resorting to physical punishment. He emphasized the importance of open communication with children and warned that spanking can lead to long-term resentment and emotional challenges. Wayans’ views align with scientific research that shows physical punishment is ineffective and can have negative impacts on children’s development. The discussion comes amid Wayans’ career resurgence, including the success of the latest Scary Movie installment. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/marlon-wayans-says-dont-whoop-kids