Where NOT To Vacation This Summer — These Popular Destinations Have The Highest Crime Rates

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

of 3

Source: Giuseppe Lombardo / Getty Summer is vacation season, but it’s also prime time for burglars. According to a new report from home security company Vivint, burglaries across the U.S. jump 4.7% during the summer months as more people head out of town and leave their homes empty. If you’re planning a getaway, you may also want to know how safe your destination is or if you can leave your home with peace of mind. In a new report titled the Safest Summer Travel Destinations In The U.S. Vivint, a home security company, analyzed FBI crime data from the summer of 2024, looking at burglaries, larcenies, and car thefts in 25 of America’s most popular vacation spots. The results may surprise you. The Safest Summer Travel Destinations in the U.S. Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty The safest place for a summer vacation? Park City, Utah, which had the lowest property crime rate in the study. San Diego and Santa Barbara, California, weren’t far behind, followed by Charleston, South Carolina, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Boston, Massachusetts. RELATED CONTENT: Freaky Fun In The Sun: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Vacation Sex To Heights Above The Mile High Club!

Here are the riskiest destinations. Source: David Shvartsman / Getty At the other end of the list, Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked as the riskiest destination for property crime during the summer. Seattle, Philadelphia, Denver, Nashville, and San Antonio also landed among the cities with the highest crime rates. The report also found that some cities are moving in the right direction, while others are seeing crime climb. Miami had the biggest increase in summer property crime since 2022, up 60%. Nashville and Juneau, Alaska, also saw noticeable increases. Meanwhile, West Palm Beach and San Francisco posted the biggest drops in property crime over the same period. When it comes to specific crimes, Seattle had the highest burglary rate, Honolulu topped the list for larceny, and Cleveland had the most vehicle thefts during the summer months. Some places also see a bigger seasonal jump in crime than others. Juneau, Alaska, had the largest summer spike, with property crime running 30% higher than the rest of the year. Kansas City and Anchorage also saw significant increases during peak vacation season.

Here’s how you can protect yourself. Source: mrdoomits / Getty The takeaway? Summer is a great time to travel, but it’s also a good reminder to protect your home before you leave or to be on high alert while traveling. “Locking up your vacation rental and keeping tabs on your home while you’re away are small habits that pay off across the whole trip,” experts at Vivint noted in their report. Summer is the perfect time to upgrade your home security. A smart security system with a mobile app lets you check in on your home from anywhere, giving you extra peace of mind while you’re away. Before you leave, lock all doors and windows, set lights on timers, ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your property, and wait until you return home to post vacation photos on social media for your safety. If you’re traveling to a different city this summer, a few simple precautions can help keep your trip safe and stress-free. Stay aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded tourist areas, and keep your wallet, phone, and other valuables in a secure place. Stick to well-lit, busy areas if you’re out after dark, and use trusted rideshare services or licensed taxis when possible. Avoid leaving bags or electronics unattended, and be careful when using public Wi-Fi to access sensitive accounts. It’s also a good idea to share your travel itinerary with a friend or family member, keep your phone charged, and trust your instincts, if something doesn’t feel right, leave the area and find a safer location. These tips will hopefully ensure that you can have a safe and fun summer. RELATED CONTENT: Passport, Please! 10 Black Cultural Experiences That Deserve A Spot On Your Summer Bucket List