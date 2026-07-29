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A.J. Haulcy Brings Playmaking Mentality to Indianapolis | Interview

Interestingly, Haulcy grew up playing quarterback and idolizing Aaron Rodgers. That experience now pays off on defense.

Published on July 29, 2026
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NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
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A.J. Haulcy Brings Playmaking Mentality to Indianapolis | Interview

The Indianapolis Colts landed a confident, ball-hawking safety in rookie A.J. Haulcy, and he’s wasting no time letting people know exactly who he is. When a host on the Query & Company podcast described him as a “heat seeking missile,” Haulcy didn’t flinch. His response? “Fact.”

A Houston, Texas native, Haulcy took a winding road to the NFL. He started his college career at New Mexico, moved on to Houston, and finished at LSU, a program that knows plenty about winning. Along the way, he built his game around one simple mission: getting the football.

“My game is being a playmaker,” Haulcy said. “Taking the ball away, changing the game, and giving the ball back to our offense so we can score points and we can win games.”

Interestingly, Haulcy grew up playing quarterback and idolizing Aaron Rodgers. That experience now pays off on defense. He reads quarterbacks pre-snap, studying their eyes, spotting mismatches, and anticipating plays before the ball is even hiked. He credits film study and instinct working hand in hand.

RELATED | A.J. Haulcy Bringing Versatility, Playmaking To Colts Defense

His inspirations run deep. Haulcy models his style after hard-hitting greats like Ed Reed and Cam Chancellor, along with the entire Legion of Boom. Ball skills, big hits, and the willingness to take it the other way—that’s the blueprint.

Scouts questioned his speed, but Haulcy pushes back. “They say that just because my size,” he explained. “It’s to be proven that I could go get the ball wherever it’s at on the field.”

For now, his training camp goal is clear: learn the playbook inside out. Surrounded by teammates like Jonathan Owens and Cam Bynum, Haulcy is soaking up knowledge daily and building a brotherhood in his new home. For the Colts, that combination of confidence and hunger could pay off quickly.

Listen to the full interview below.

A.J. Haulcy Brings Playmaking Mentality to Indianapolis | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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