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The first official practice for the 2026 NFL season is complete for the Indianapolis Colts.

There are a lot of new faces on the defense with Zaire Franklin being traded, Nick Cross and Kwity Paye signing contracts with other teams, and Kenny Moore II looking for an opportunity to win elsewhere.

Chris Ballard selected linebackers CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher in April’s draft and signed Akeem Davis-Gaither to replace Franklin and Germaine Pratt. There were multiple players signed that have experience playing safety in free agency, but the lead candidate is rookie A.J. Haulcy.

“I just want to come in and be the best player, the best teammate, and you know, the young guy that everyone could depend on. I want to come in here and prove to myself and to the coaches that this is why I belong and I can do it on a very high level. I just want to just prove to everyone like this is me, I’m really Mr. Give Me That. So that’s one thing that I want to do.” Haulcy stated on Query & Company Wednesday afternoon. Between New Mexico, Houston, and LSU, Haulcy recorded 10 interceptions, 19 passes defensed, and 4 forced fumbled. “My game is being a playmaker, you know, taking the ball away, changing the game and giving the ball back to our offense so we could score points and we can win games.” Haulcy added. Between Cam Bynum and Haulcy, the Indianapolis Colts defense has two safeties that have a knack for creating turnovers, and giving the offense more chances to score. To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with A.J. Haulcy, download the podcast containing the conversations! You can always listen and watch Query & Company from 10am-1pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

Rookie Safety A.J. Haulcy Will Bring Playmaking to Indianapolis Colts Defense was originally published on 1075thefan.com