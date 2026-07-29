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Tyler Warren is Locked In for a Team-First Year 2

Tyler Warren pulled up to Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on Report Day, joining The Fan Morning Show live on Tuesday, July 28th. Now heading into his second NFL season, the tight end sounded settled, sharp, and ready to build on a strong foundation.

Warren said Year 2 feels different from the rookie grind of draft and combine prep. This offseason, the work centered on the game itself.

“I think it’s just, you know, you’re a lot more focused on the football part of it,” he said.

Continuity is a big reason for his confidence. With the same coaches back and much of the roster returning under Shane Steichen, Warren sees a group that already knows how to click.

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“We have that foundation. We already built everything on, just kind of building off of it,” he said.

He also talked up quarterback Daniel Jones, praising his mobility. Warren believes fans underrate how much Jones’ legs open up the offense. The two spent part of the offseason together in Florida, joining teammates for workouts and bonding before camp kicked off.

When it comes to individual numbers, Warren keeps things simple. Winning comes first.

“I’m not too big on me reaching personal stats or anything like that,” he said.

The lighter moments landed, too. Warren swings a golf club left-handed but putts right-handed, a quirk he traced back to baseball. He bragged about beating teammate Riley in a closest-to-the-pin challenge. And he revisited his rookie karaoke debut, belting “Five O’Clock Somewhere” to a quiet room before teammates assured him he nailed it.

Grounded and focused, Warren looks ready for a bigger role in 2026.

The full audio interview is available below.

Tyler Warren is Locked In for a Team-First Year 2 | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com