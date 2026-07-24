Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight, Put In Solitary Confinement

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight & Thrown In Solitary Confinement

Sometime this week, Diddy felt disrespected by another inmate who “dissed” him, and it escalated.

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Despite a highly publicized trial, Diddy’s 50-month stay at New Jersey’s Federal Correctional Facility Fort Dix for prostitution charges has been rather uneventful until now, as reports say he was involved in a fight.

According to TMZ, sometime this week Diddy felt disrespected by another inmate who “dissed” him, and it escalated.

The publication’s sources say “the two inmates got into a scuffle and started pushing each other and throwing jabs.”

Diddy, 56, reportedly “held his own” during the fight, but it didn’t last long because prison staff quickly stepped in and separated them.

Still, fighting is a violation, and Diddy was moved to solitary confinement after the infraction, although TMZ was unable to confirm if he’s still in the hole. 

More long-term consequences could be on the horizon for Diddy, such as a change of release date. He could get more time added on for the fight, because his current date is dependent on good behavior.

His 2028 release date has already been amended in his favor several times: it was originally set for May 8, then delayed to June 4, before eventually getting moved up to April 25, and is currently set for February 23. 

Those releases may still be overridden as he still seeks a pardon from President Trump, but after several false starts, that route seems unlikely. 

TMZ has reached out to Fort Dix to confirm the altercation. Still, a spokesperson replied, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons had a similar response, saying it “does not disclose disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns.”

See social media’s reactions to Diddy’s prison slip-up below.

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight & Thrown In Solitary Confinement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Watch Adrien Broner React Live To Finding Out He’s Being Sued For Sexual Assault

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Comments
HSFB-Westfield football practice
19 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Indiana High Schools With the Best Student Sections

Comments
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Revelations: Candiace Dillard Bassett Says THIS Is the REAL Reason She Left The Blockbuster Bravo Show

Comments
Online education and e-learning concept. Woman using stylus on tablet with digital graduation certificate and document icons.
24 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Indiana High Schools With the Best Test Scores in 2026

Comments
Michael And Mechelle Epps Foundation Media Day
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Crispus Attucks High School to Break Ground on $44 Million Campus Expansion

Comments
Food & Drink  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Martell Mixes It Up At Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 In The Big Easy

Comments
Female Musician Holding Golden Saxophone During Outdoor Performance
14 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Indiana High Schools With the Best Marching Bands (2026)

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

YG Beat The Charges & The Verzuz? Fans Crown Bompton Rapper The Winner After Wild Night With The Game

Comments
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Nightclub Brawl

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close