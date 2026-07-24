Maduka Okoye's Ex Denies Backtracking On Abuse Claims, Threatens To Sue Other Woman Over 'Fake' Leaked DMs

Jelicia Westhoff claims DMs about Maduka not abusing her are fake and she never said that.

The other woman involved insists Jelicia dragged her into this mess, not the other way around.

Cardi B acknowledges her dating history attracts constant public criticism and pressure.

Maduka Okoye being spotted with Cardi B has brought him into the spotlight, and now, there’s even more drama surrounding him.

Source: Insidefoto / Getty

The soccer star’s ex, Jelicia Westhoff, is ready to fight back over alleged fake DMs making the rounds online.

According to a source close to Jelicia, per TMZ, she has already spoken with attorneys after another woman shared screenshots that allegedly showed an Instagram direct message exchange between the two of them. These messages reportedly show Jelicia saying Maduka never abused her, which directly conflicts with previous statements she made on social media, where she accused the soccer player of both cheating and abuse.

The source told TMZ that those screenshots don’t tell the full story, and while Jelicia did communicate with her back in August, she insists she never stated that Maduka hadn’t abused her. Their conversation allegedly began after the woman told Jelicia that she had slept with Maduka. She messaged her because she wanted to know whether he and Jelicia were still together, claiming he had stopped replying to her.

As for the other woman, she’s not backing down, insisting she’s only involved in this mess because of Jelicia.

In a social media post, she wrote, “You can’t threaten me with a lawyer because you’re the one who dragged me into this. I wanted nothing to do with it. You mentioned my name — otherwise, I would have kept my mouth shut. You know you’re screwed, that’s why you’re scared.”

This drama continuation comes as Maduka has recently been making headlines alongside Cardi B. The pair have been spotted spending time together a couple times, including an outing during Paris Fashion Week that fueled speculation about their relationship.

Cardi also appeared to address the ongoing situation involving Maduka and Jelicia earlier this week, making it clear that she isn’t losing any sleep over the controversy.

The rapper spoke about her recent relationship woes during an X Spaces on Wednesday, July 22, where she touched on her previous relationships and why she believes certain situations attract more criticism than others. While she discussed the constant attention surrounding her love life, Cardi admitted her taste in men hasn’t always been the greatest, but she still put the onus on the public for putting so much pressure on her relationships.

In her Spaces rant, Cardi explained her pattern when it comes to dating, admitting: “I just don’t be liking people like that…that’s why I stay with people for a long time, because it’s hard for me to like people like that.”

Still, she put most of the responsibility on the public, insisting that these allegations, rumors, and all other chatter surrounding the men she dates would happen no matter who she chooses.

“Y’all see what happens as soon as I even sneeze on somebody…I’m used to s**t like this since I was 20 years old.”

Maduka Okoye's Ex Denies Backtracking On Abuse Claims, Threatens To Sue Other Woman Over 'Fake' Leaked DMs was originally published on bossip.com