Nolan Wells: D.A. To Keep Autopsy Private Until Grand Jury Review, Mother To View Cajun Navy Photo Evidence

According to WLOX, Jackson County 19th Circuit District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath released a public statement explaining that withholding the report is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. She insisted investigators are following the evidence and cannot publicly discuss key details while the case remains active, despite growing calls for transparency.

“Our community is grieving the tremendous loss of Nolan Wells, who is loved and treasured by everyone. Nolan’s family deserves answers, and our community deserves answers. Every death in the county—except those of natural causes and non-criminal car wrecks—is presented to your grand jury. Many people don’t know that we have handled death investigations in this manner my entire career.

Nolan’s case is being handled the same way, with the same care and the same commitment to the truth that we bring to all death investigations. I understand the public’s urgency to know what happened to Nolan, but we are not taking time for time’s sake. We are taking the time required to complete the work this investigation demands. Since Nolan was reported missing, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have worked around the clock investigating what happened to him. Every piece of evidence must be examined.”

You can read her entire statement HERE.