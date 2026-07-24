Source: Kate Green / Getty 8 Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras IMAX cameras have traditionally been reserved for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, but in recent years, more Black filmmakers have embraced the format to tell unforgettable stories on the largest screen possible. From superhero epics to horror films and boxing dramas, these movies prove that Black storytellers are helping shape the future of premium cinema.

1. Sinners (2025) Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller became the first movie shot using IMAX film cameras by a Black director. Filmed with IMAX 15/70 film and Ultra Panavision 70 cameras, Sinners delivered one of the most visually ambitious theatrical experiences ever created.

2. Nope (2022) Jordan Peele made history as the first Black filmmaker to shoot portions of a feature film with 65mm IMAX cameras. The breathtaking skies, wide open landscapes, and UFO sequences were designed specifically for IMAX audiences.

3. Black Panther Wakanda Forever (2022) Ryan Coogler returned to Wakanda with expanded IMAX aspect ratio sequences, giving audiences larger, more immersive views of the underwater kingdom of Talokan and Wakanda’s epic battles. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Creed III (2023) Michael B. Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed III and filmed key fight sequences using IMAX certified digital cameras. The result was one of the franchise’s most immersive boxing experiences.

5. Black Panther (2018) While not filmed entirely with IMAX cameras, Marvel specially formatted the film for IMAX theaters with expanded aspect ratio scenes that showcased Wakanda like never before. It became one of the highest grossing IMAX releases of its year.

6. Space Jam A New Legacy (2021) Starring LeBron James, portions of the film were presented with expanded IMAX framing, giving the animated sports adventure a larger than life presentation on premium screens.

7. The Woman King (2022) Gina Prince Bythewood’s historical epic was mastered for IMAX, allowing audiences to experience its sweeping battle sequences and breathtaking cinematography in premium theaters.

8. Emancipation (2022) Antoine Fuqua’s Civil War drama used large format digital cinematography that translated beautifully to IMAX presentations, emphasizing the film’s striking black and white imagery.