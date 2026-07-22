Listen Live
Close
Television

Kanan Is Down Bad After Marvin Beat Him Up In New Clip

'Raising Kanan' Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

In a new clip from this week's upcoming episode, Kanan is still down bad, and looking like Martin after Tommy Hearns boxed him in that hilarious classic episode of the hit comedy show.

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Jarita is tending to Kanan's wounds and his ridicously swollen eye, but she also has some questions. She is worried about what kind of business her new boo is involved in that is leaving him all lumped up.
  • Jarita wants to ensure that she is safe, and Kanan tells her not to worry and that he is out here "hustling" like everyone else, acknowledging that he is in the drug game, but he's only an "investor" and doesn't get near the work.
Kanan Is Down Bad After Marvin Beat Him Up In New Clip
Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz gave us a break to compress after we witnessed one of the worst beatdowns in Power history, after Marvin (London Brown) laid the smackdown on his nephew Kanan (Mekai Curtis).

In a new clip from this week’s upcoming episode, Kanan is still down bad and looking like Martin after Tommy Hearns boxed him in that hilarious classic episode of the hit comedy show.

Jarita is tending to Kanan’s wounds and his ridicously swollen eye, but she also has some questions. She is worried about what kind of business her new boo is involved in that is leaving him all lumped up.

Jarita wants to ensure that she is safe, and Kanan tells her not to worry and that he is out here “hustling” like everyone else, acknowledging that he is in the drug game, but he’s only an “investor” and doesn’t get near the work.

We all know that to be a lie, and Jarita accurately points out that somebody got near to him.

Based on the trailer, we know Kanan will be out for revenge, and who wouldn’t be after getting beat the hell up the way he did?

It’s going to be interesting to see exactly how Kanan gets his lick back against his uncle, but we all know if something happens to Marvin, we all gonna riot.

Just saying.

You can watch the exclusive clip below.

'Raising Kanan' Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A close-up portrait of a serious-looking Black man wearing a black leather jacket, gold chains, and a gold pendant.
Entertainment  |  JC

Joey Badass Expresses Interest in Taking on ‘Creed’ Franchise Role, Ideally ‘Playing a Fighter’

Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
Movies  |  JC

Snoop Dogg Biopic Lands Summer 2027 Release From Universal

Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Raising Kanan' Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

10 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Disrespected Players In NBA History Who Proved Everyone Wrong

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Miami Heat Mistakenly Post 'LeBron James Introductory' Livestream To YouTube, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Trending
11 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

10 Iconic Moments In WNBA All-Star Weekend History

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Petition Los Angeles Court To Remove His Widow As Administrator Of His Estate – Page 4

5 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cakes, Curves & Carnival! Chlöe Bailey, Kandi Burruss & More Shut Down Saint Lucia

42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘I Had No Choice’ — Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother For $1.2M

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close