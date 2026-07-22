Listen Live
Close
Sports

Cam Newton Finds The Silver Lining After ESPN Layoff: "I'm Good"

Cam Newton Finds The Silver Lining In Response To ESPN Layoff: "I'm Good"

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback barely made it a full year as a steady contributor to 'First Take' before getting the axe.

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Another round of layoffs has hit ESPN, and one of the most recognizable on-air talents affected is Cam Newton.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback barely made it a full year as a steady contributor to First Take before getting the axe.

Still, he didn’t seem too heartbroken when he spoke about his layoff on his 4th&1 podcast just hours later, preferring to view it as a teaching moment.

“I want you to learn one rule about the times we live in right now: if you don’t own your own platform, you’re gonna get overlooked, bypassed, and be extinct like dinosaurs,” he began, before explaining that others laid off, like Ryan Clark, will be fine because of their own properties.

He continued, “It’s unfortunate what happened to Ryan Clark, but Ryan Clark is going to be okay. The Pivot ain’t going nowhere,” he said. It’s unfortunate what happened to me, some would think, but I’m good. 4th&1 ain’t going nowhere, Funky Friday ain’t going nowhere.”

He named other sports personalities that easily bounced back, like Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, who have “taken control of their own narrative.”

He even sees the opportunity as an internship because he learned so much and made new connections through networking.

Other layoffs include Bart Scott, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, Charles Davis, Stephania Bell, David Lloyd, and Andreas Hale. The cuts happen as ESPN tries to shape a solid roster around massive contracts from Stephen A. Smith, who inked a five-year $105 million deal, and Pat McAfee, who’s reportedly raking in around $60 million a year.

Clark has been the most publicized after he was fired in between segments of NFL Live, because ESPN was afraid it’d leaked to him first.

Chief executive Jimmy Pitaro released a statement on the staffing changes and making tough choices.

“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN,” Pitaro wrote in a memo. “Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today.”

He added, “Even in moments like these, the strength of ESPN comes from our people, our teamwork and our shared mission to serve sports fans.”

See social media’s reaction to Newton’s ESPN departure below.

Cam Newton Finds The Silver Lining In Response To ESPN Layoff: "I'm Good" was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A close-up portrait of a serious-looking Black man wearing a black leather jacket, gold chains, and a gold pendant.
Entertainment  |  JC

Joey Badass Expresses Interest in Taking on ‘Creed’ Franchise Role, Ideally ‘Playing a Fighter’

Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
Movies  |  JC

Snoop Dogg Biopic Lands Summer 2027 Release From Universal

Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Raising Kanan' Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

10 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Disrespected Players In NBA History Who Proved Everyone Wrong

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Miami Heat Mistakenly Post 'LeBron James Introductory' Livestream To YouTube, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Trending
11 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

10 Iconic Moments In WNBA All-Star Weekend History

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Petition Los Angeles Court To Remove His Widow As Administrator Of His Estate – Page 4

5 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cakes, Curves & Carnival! Chlöe Bailey, Kandi Burruss & More Shut Down Saint Lucia

42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘I Had No Choice’ — Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother For $1.2M

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close