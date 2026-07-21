Muva MAGA Musings: Amber Rose Talks Not Giving Her Children 'A Victim Mindset' By Telling Them To Work Harder Because They're Black

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Amber Rose is talking…again.

But this time it’s not about her Donald Trump-worshipping MAGA ideals, it’s about how she intends to raise her two sons: Sebastian, 13 and Slash, 9. During an interview on the Truth After Dark podcast, the model shared that she doesn’t plan on telling her children that they’ll have to work harder due to their race.

“I will never tell my kids to work 10 times harder just because they are Black,” Amber said. “You have to work just as hard as everyone else and if you want to be better, yeah you gotta work harder. You have to work just as hard as everyone else. Your skin color in America is not finna stop you from being great. I ain’t trying to hear that s***. We live in a free country, you can be whoever the f*** you want to be.”

As a former stripper from Philly, whose voice we didn’t hear for at least the first five years of her being public facing, it’s no wonder why she feels like anything is possible. However, Amber may have misinterpreted the old adage a bit and, as such, may be depriving her sons of a very important lesson as future Black men. Later in the interview, she detailed not wanting to give them “a victim” mindset by telling them that they’d be viewed differently due to their race. She also said she doesn’t believe that fair-skinned people receive preferential treatment due to colorism.

Far be it for MAGA to believe in history, so that tracks. Critics are already begging Amber’s College Hill hater Joseline Hernandez to re-enter the chat to drag her one more time.

Amber shares her eldest son with rapper Wiz Khalifa and her youngest with Cher’s boyfriend, rapper Alexander “A.E” Edwards. These are two men who regularly create art with first-hand accounts of their experiences moving through the world as Black men.

This isn’t the first time that Amber has talked about her approach to parenting as she revealed that she told her youngest son about her Only Fans page saying,

“Mommy has to make money.”

Go off, Amber.

Watch Muva MAGA’s full interview on the Truth After Dark podcast below.

Muva MAGA Musings: Amber Rose Talks Not Giving Her Children 'A Victim Mindset' By Telling Them To Work Harder Because They're Black was originally published on bossip.com