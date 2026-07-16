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Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

SmartAsset's 2026 study puts Purdue second in the nation for its cost of attendance, median alumni earnings and graduation rate.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Illinois v Purdue
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University comes in ranked towards the top on a list of America’s best value public universities.

According to a 2026 study from SmartAsset, Purdue is ranked second nationally and No. 1 in Indiana and across the Big Ten for its cost of attendance, median alumni earnings and graduation rate.

Purdue’s ranking was based on its annual cost of attendance at $24,591, median earnings of alumni at $72,424, and an 83% graduation rate. Purdue trailed only the University of Florida, which had a 91% graduation rate and alumni earnings of $71,588.

In SmartAsset’s 2023 Best Value Universities report, Purdue ranked No. 6 among public institutions and No. 15 overall.

The 50 highest-scoring schools were named America’s best-value public universities by SmartAsset.

Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities was originally published on wibc.com

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