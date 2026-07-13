Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

[VIDEO] Our Favorite Clips from Night 1 Of Jay-Z's NYC Concert Series

[VIDEO] Our Favorite Clips from Night 1 Of Jay-Z’s NYC Concert Series

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
Jay-Z
Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Few events can stop New York City in its tracks, but Jay-Z’s three-night run in the Big Apple has done just that. Taking over Yankee Stadium for one of the year’s biggest live music announcements, Hov’s weekend theme is an ambitious, multi-night homage to his most foundational albums.

RELATED: Jay-Z Drops Rare Interviews, Clips & Lost Gems for 30th Celebration

RELATED: HBO Drops Teaser for ‘JAŸ-Z IN 8’

Opening Night 1 under the banner of JAŸ-Z 30: A milestone tribute to 30 years of Reasonable Doubt.. the weekend serves as both a high-octane stadium spectacle and a triumphant homecoming for NYC’s favorite son.

Opening night did not disappoint, delivering non-stop viral moments that immediately lit up social media. Fans were treated to an unforgettable father-daughter moment when 14-year-old Blue Ivy took the stage to play piano live alongside her dad during “Feelin’ It.” Meanwhile, the VIP section was stacked with star power, led by Megan Thee Stallion holding it down and vibing in the crowd. Fans also couldn’t stop talking about Jay’s fresh Afro look—a full-circle moment following Beyoncé’s viral hair vlog detailing his multi-year process of combing out his locs ahead of these milestone shows.

Scroll below for more clips and highlights from Hov’s opening night!

For hip-hop and black culture at large, Jay-Z represents the ultimate blueprint of evolution. From Marcy Projects to billionaire mogul, Hov’s trajectory mirrors the ascension of hip-hop itself.. taking a genre born in New York street corners and elevating it to global dominance.

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Our Favorite Clips from Night 1 Of Jay-Z’s NYC Concert Series was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Aaliyah In Performance
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Missy Elliott Leads Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at 2026 ESSENCE Festival

Nia Long
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Choosing Peace and Forgiveness Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

An Evening Of Soul - Mableton, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Miki Howard Calls Out Music Industry Exploitation and Says R&B Legends Were Pushed Aside

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-n-Fire logo on a dark background with colorful lights and explosions.
Contests  |  Chase Iseghohi

Win Tickets: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIVE: Glow-n-fire 2026 Tour

19 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile

5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Politics  |  Zack Linly

New Video Footage Shows Person Presumed To Be Sen. Mitch McConnell Being Loaded Into Ambulance On Day Of 911 Call

Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

Health  |  Joe Jurado

Everything You Need To Know About The Cyclospora Outbreak

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close