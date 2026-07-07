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Is there beef still brewing between Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton? Moreover, has Monica chosen a side in it? That’s the question social media is asking after an awkward ESSENCE festival interaction on July 5. A video from ESSENCE’s Black Women In Music captured Tamar attempting to play nice as she greeted Kandi during a photo-op alongside Brandy, Monica, Mona Scott Young, and Missy Elliott, who were honored at the event on Sunday.

What happened between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss at ESSENCE?

In the now-viral clip, Tamar Braxton walks over to greet the group, briefly placing her hand on Kandi Burruss’ arm as she appears to say hello. Kandi smiles and seems to exchange a few words with Tamar before the singer continues on her way.

But it was what happened next that had social media talking.

After Tamar walked away, many viewers noticed Kandi laughed and flashed what some interpreted as a fake smile and an eye roll before quickly turning her attention back to the photoshoot. Tamar also reached out and touched Monica’s wrist during the interaction, but the “The Boy Is Mine” singer didn’t appear interested in engaging. Instead, Monica immediately looked down, seemingly avoiding eye contact.

The awkward exchange quickly went viral, with eagle-eyed fans dissecting every second of the interaction.

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One person wrote on X:

“This is hilarious, Tamar doesn’t know how to be in a room with people she doesn’t like without speaking. Kandi is always gonna laugh at the awkwardness and Monica cannot fake it. (gtfo my face) 😭😂 #EssenceFest.”

Kandi and Tamar had this to say after the awkward exchange.

Just as fans began debating whether the apparent tension was being overanalyzed, Kandi appeared to fuel the conversation with an Instagram post on July 6 that many interpreted as a subtle response.

“Giving side-eye while keeping it classy!” she captioned a photo of the sexy outfit that she wore during her Sunday appearance at ESSENCE Festival.

Hit the flip for Tamar’s response.