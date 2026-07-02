Did LeBron James Time His Lakers Exit To Protect Bronny? Fans Think The Timing Was No Accident

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

The timing has NBA fans raising their eyebrows.

Just hours before LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return next season, the franchise fully guaranteed Bronny James’ $2.29 million contract for the 2026-27 campaign. Now, many are wondering whether the elder James intentionally waited to reveal his decision until after his son’s roster spot and paycheck were locked in.

According to Hypebeast, the Lakers guaranteed Bronny’s deal early Monday, one day before NBA free agency officially opened. At the time, the move looked like another sign that the organization remained committed to keeping the James family together in Los Angeles. Instead, it became the prelude to one of the biggest offseason bombshells when LeBron informed the Lakers the following day that he planned to test free agency.

The sequence immediately sparked speculation that the four-time NBA champion had strategically delayed his announcement to ensure Bronny’s future wasn’t caught in the crossfire.

“Insiders now view the sequence as a masterfully choreographed parting gift from LeBron,” Hypebeast reported, suggesting James waited until Bronny’s contract became fully guaranteed before Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul informed Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka of his plans.

Of course social media was all over what they believe was obvious.

Whether that was the strategy or simply fortunate timing remains unclear, but the move guarantees Bronny enters next season with financial security regardless of where his father lands.

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Meanwhile, LeBron is expected to draw interest from several contenders, including the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat, as he weighs the next chapter of his Hall of Fame career.

Bronny, however, may finally have the opportunity to step out of his father’s shadow. After being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft amid criticism that he only reached the league because of his last name, the 21-year-old showed steady growth during the 2025-26 season. He appeared in 50 games for the Lakers, averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 assists, shot 38.1 percent from three-point range, and earned meaningful postseason minutes under head coach JJ Redick.

Now that LeBron’s time in Los Angeles appears to be over, the Lakers face a new question: Is Bronny James part of the franchise’s future, or does his contract become another asset as the organization reshapes its roster for the post-LeBron era?

Did LeBron James Time His Lakers Exit To Protect Bronny? Fans Think The Timing Was No Accident was originally published on cassiuslife.com